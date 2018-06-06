Police: Yarmouth break-in suspect caught with brass knuckles

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth man accused of breaking into his father’s house is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with brass knuckles, officials said.

Samuel R. Duprey, 20, of Yarmouthport, was arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court on charges of breaking into a building, carrying a dangerous weapon, and felony destruction of property, according to a release issued by Yarmouth police.

Yarmouth police officers responding to a reported break-in on Center Street about 6:12 a.m. met a homeowner who said he was awoken by noises coming from his garage and spotted his son and another person running away from his house and into the woods.

Investigators searching the area found a roll of duct tape, a fishing knife, and a screwdriver.

Police officers canvassing the area for a light blue hatchback found the vehicle parked at the gate leading into the Bass River Rod and Gun Club.

Duprey was arrested and taken to police headquarters. A search of the car uncovered two sets of brass knuckles.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)