YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth man is facing a charge of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime after a woman said she found him in the back seat of her car while she was driving early Tuesday morning, officials said.

An officer patrolling near the Route 6 Exit ramp around 1 a.m. found a vehicle he thought was disabled and when he went to check on it found a woman outside of it attempting to call 911 who appeared scared and upset, according to Yarmouth police.

“The woman said she did not notice anything out of the ordinary after leaving her friend’s house, but a short time later a light came on inside her car while driving. As she looked into the back seat, she was surprised to see a man hiding with a coat pulled over his head. Extremely frightened, she began driving erratically and the man fell out of the open rear door of the car,” police wrote.

After a brief investigation, Jailton Dos Santos, 36, of South Yarmouth, was arrested.

Police are reminding residents to make sure they lock their unattended vehicles, especially at night.

