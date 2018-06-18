Police: Yarmouth man tries suffocating woman during burglary in Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth man is accused of trying to suffocate a woman during a burglary at a Hyannis group home early Sunday morning.

Barnstable officers responding to the 22 Main St. home at 2:25 a.m. learned that 29-year-old Cristian Lema allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman during the burglary.

The woman told officers that she was sleeping in her third-floor bedroom when Lema walked in and covered her nose and mouth with his hand. The victim screamed, causing Lema to flee the bedroom and go down the stairs to a first-floor section of the home, which had no exit, police said.

Responding officers searched the residence and found him hiding in a bathtub.

Lema was placed under arrest and charged with armed burglary – assault on an occupant and strangulation or suffocation.

He was released on $500 cash bail and has an arraignment scheduled Monday morning in Barnstable District Court.

