YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouthport woman died after crashing into a large construction vehicle head-on in West Yarmouth Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Route 28 and Townbrook Road for a report of a head-on car crash just before 3 p.m. found 70-year-old Cathy Flavin, of Yarmouthport, critically injured inside a gray Honda CRV that had crossed over from the eastbound lane of travel and into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a construction vehicle, police said.

Yarmouth firefighters arrived and extracted Flavin from the vehicle before she was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

One witness told investigators that Flavin had driven her car up onto the curb in the eastbound lane near the area of Baker’s Square and sideswiped a telephone pole before crossing over into the westbound lane of travel and nearly colliding with several oncoming vehicles, police said.

The witness allegedly reported the incident to 911 just seconds prior to the head-on crash.

A second witness who claims to have been driving in front of the construction vehicle says he saw Flavin coming directly at him at a high rate of speed and he quickly moved his vehicle out of the way.

Barnstable police then arrived at the scene and reported that the Honda CRV had been involved in a rear-end collision near Kappy’s Liquor’s a short time before the collision in Yarmouth, according to police.

No injuries were reported in this crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Police say initial accounts indicate some type of medical emergency may have been involved.

