Police: Young child died after woman threw her from bridge in Tampa

TAMPA (WHDH) — Officials in Tampa say the body of a small child was recovered following a report that a woman threw the child from a bridge.

Tampa police say that they received a call at around 4 p.m. Thursday that a woman had thrown a child from a nearby bridge. Search and dive teams responded immediately and found the body of a young girl approximately 30 minutes after the initial report.

That girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the child is believed to be 4 years of age. It is believed that the woman who threw the child from the bridge is the mother of the girl.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested a short time later not far from the scene.

Police have declined to provide additional information as they continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

