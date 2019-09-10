Police: Young girl busted drunken mother who tried to drive home from ‘Lion King’ screening

(WHDH) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after her 10-year-old daughter recorded video of her and called the police to report that her mother was too drunk to drive home from a “Lion King” screening on Saturday, officials said.

Stephanie Davis, 31, of Glendale, Arizona, is facing charges including aggravated DUI with passengers under the age of 15 and driving under the influence of liquor, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl showed police the video, in which three children could be heard screaming at Davis to stop the car, AZCentral.com reported.

Davis was reportedly stumbling around outside her car when officers arrived at the scene. She allegedly admitted to drinking wine.

Police say Davis stunk of booze, had bloodshot eyes, and was slurring her speech as she swayed back-and-forth in front of officers.

“When she tried to exit the patrol vehicle, she fell down and had to be caught by officers,” police said in documents obtained by the news outlet.

Davis’ daughter told AZFamily.com that she knew her mother was drunk because she was “driving crazy.”

She is due in court on Sept. 23.

