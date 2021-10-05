PHOENIX (AP) — A young girl has died after playing inside a parked car in west Phoenix and having a power window roll up on her, according to authorities.

Phoenix police say the accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The girl’s name and age haven’t been released yet.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and she later died.

According to police, there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Police said it will be up to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)