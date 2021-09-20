(WHDH) — A mother is facing criminal charges after police say she dragged her 8-year-old daughter with her car as the child tried to prevent her from driving while drunk.

Erin Garcia, 44, of California, was arrested late Thursday night on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and battery against a police officers, according to the Placentia Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of assault in the area of Orchid Drive around 11:40 p.m. found Garcia’s daughter suffering from abrasions to her legs and feet.

An investigation revealed that the girl was concerned about her mother driving due to her intoxication level and she followed her to her vehicle. The child grabbed the passenger’s side door handle, but Garcia took off, dragging her daughter alongside the car for about 300 feet.

Police say Garcia also dragged a bystander who witnessed the incident and tried to intervene.

Garcia allegedly resisted arrest and kicked at officers when they later found her hiding in a bush.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)