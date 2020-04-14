STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A young girl who went missing in Stow on Tuesday morning has been found safe, police said.

Maggie had last been seen on Kerrington Way around 10:30 a.m., according to the Stow Police Department.

She was located around 12:15 p.m.

No additional information has been released.

