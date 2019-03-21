Police: Young man driving through Natick HS campus shouted racial slurs, fired paintball rifle

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old accused of driving through the Natick High School campus Wednesday afternoon while shouting racial slurs and firing a paintball rifle appeared in Framingham District Court Thursday to face a slew of charges.

Jacob Rodrigues, of Fall River, was ordered to stay away from the school and to wear an electronic bracelet following his arraignment on the charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, civil rights violation, witness/juror/police/court official intimidation, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, negligent operation of motor vehicle, and threatening to commit a crime to wit assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon – firearm.

Superintendent Anna Nolin alerted the Natick community about the young man who she says drove through the front loop of campus shouting profanity, threats and racial slurs before speeding off onto West Street and firing three shots from the paintball rifle.

No injuries were reported.

Rodrigues, who Nolin says has no affiliation with Natick High School, was taken into custody offsite.

Students and parents say hate does not belong on their campus or in their community.

“I think it is awful someone would do that,” student Lisa Savage said. “It is awful that that happened.”

“It is very sad,” parent Orly Bejerano added. “This does not belong in Natick, Massachusetts. The community here will not excuse it. It’s unforgiven and unexcused.”

Nolin says the school district has “no tolerance for racism or bigotry of any kind.”

