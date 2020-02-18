Police: Young man facing murder charge after pushing stepmother down flight of stairs

(WHDH) — An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of murder after authorities say he killed his stepmother by pushing her down a flight of stairs earlier this month.

Austin Perot, of Marietta, Georgia, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery after Malgorzata Bozek was found suffering from multiple skull fractures inside a home on Granville Circle on Feb. 8, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

The charge against Perot was upgraded to murder when Bozek was pronounced dead at the hospital on Feb. 9, according to Cobb County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.

Perot pushed Bozek “down a flight of stairs,” ultimately causing her death, the records indicate.

He has since been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he remains held without bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

