BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an attack on Boston Common Wednesday that they say is linked to others in the area involving a group of juveniles.

Officers responding to the Common near the Earl of Sandwich were told two women walking to the eatery were harassed by a group of five youths yelling and swearing at them, police said. A young girl in the group then punched one of the women, according to police.

Police said the juveniles involved in the attack are linked to other recent acts of violence in the city, including an attack on a person in Downtown Crossing earlier in the month that sent a young woman to the hospital and an assault of rocks and water bottles thrown at customers outside a Roxbury McDonald’s earlier in the week. An 11-year-old and two 13-year-olds were arrested after the McDonald’s attack.

