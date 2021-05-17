Policy decisions loom on issues tied to COVID-19 emergency’s end

When Gov. Charlie Baker first declared a state of emergency around COVID-19 on March 10, 2020, one of the reasons he cited in his order was that it would be “critical to take additional steps to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to protect the health and welfare of the people of the Commonwealth.”

Now, after Baker announced Monday that he would end the state of emergency on June 15, the governor and lawmakers have just more than four weeks to decide which of those additional steps they will keep in place moving forward.

“Once the emergency order is over, the emergency order is over,” Baker said, going on to say that one reason for leaving the emergency in place until next month “is to figure out if there are things we need to work with our colleagues in the Legislature to address that are sort of part of that basket of orders that aren’t particularly related to the stuff that people pay the most attention to.”

“We’re going to do a review of that and work with our colleagues in the Legislature to deal with whatever is sort of undone by this,” he said.

In a press release, Baker’s office said the administration “will work with legislative and municipal partners during this period in order to manage an orderly transition from emergency measures adopted by executive order and special legislation during the period of the State of Emergency.”

Baker plans to lift orders restricting business operations on May 29, but beyond that, various measures governing everything from notary services to takeout cocktails, put in place through executive order and legislation alike, have end dates linked to the expiration of the state of emergency. Among them are: