NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A political strategist from Connecticut who served as U.S. Sen. John McCain’s state campaign manager during the 2000 Republican presidential primary has died during a charity bicycle ride.

Organizers of the Closer to Free Ride say Ben Davol died of cardiac arrest during the ride Sunday in New Haven.

The 58-year-old Davol, ride organizers say, was “a passionate cyclist and dedicated to many causes.”

The ride is held annually to raise funds for the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Organizers say about 2,000 riders participated this year on one of five routes of varying distances.

Davol had participated in the ride for several years.

