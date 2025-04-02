EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots and Revolution owner Robert Kraft says politics is getting in the way of building a new soccer stadium in Everett.

The Revs are planning to build the 25,000-seat stadium at the site of the former Mystic Power Plant and legislation to build the structure passed last year. Kraft says he’s been working with local lawmakers to build the stadium but it hasn’t been easy.

“Politics takes over in Beantown, unlike most places, so we’re willing to do it we just need the political people to get all of the agendas putting team first and we hope it happens but we can’t force it,” Kraft said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she hasn’t heard from the Krafts.

