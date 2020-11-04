(WHDH) — A 100-year-old woman cast a ballot in her 20th presidential election on Tuesday.

Lillie Mae voted in-person at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

She says it’s necessary to instill in her grandchildren the importance of making your voice heard.

“You go out and vote because you want the person that’s going to look out for the future for you and your family, other people’s family, and not himself,” she said.

Mae added that no matter who gets elected to be president, it’s crucial that the nation unites around them.

