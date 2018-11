BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Massachusetts’ top elections official says he expects about 2.4 million state residents to have voted by the time polls close on Election Day.

Democratic Secretary of State William Galvin says if his prediction holds turnout would exceed the last two midterm elections in 2010 and 2014. There are about 4.5 million eligible voters in Massachusetts including those considered “inactive” because they haven’t voted in recent elections.

Those eager to get to the polls felt it was important to exercise their civic duty.

“It’s something I think is important to do as part of our republic in the United States,” voter Dan Stevens said. “I do work right across the street so I don’t have any excuse and it was important for me to get out and exercise my civic duty.”

Some felt these midterm elections may carry more momentum than those in past years.

“There’s an awful lot at stake,” one voter said. “Not just healthcare, just the rhetoric, the rhetoric has to stop. It’s just bizarre.”

Galvin revealed Monday that there had been “minor efforts” over the past year by hackers to penetrate the state’s election systems, but none appeared to be coordinated or coming from overseas, and none succeeded.

He says Massachusetts uses paper ballots and doesn’t keep voter registration information online, making the state less vulnerable to tampering.

Galvin says about 585,000 people took advantage of early voting.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)