(WHDH) — Presidential hopeful and Bay State U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will appear on the cover of Time’s May 20th issue.

Alongside the picture of Warren, the cover reads, “Democrat Elizabeth Warren is betting Americans are ready for her big ideas.”

Some of those big ideas include her proposal to get rid of student debt for tens of millions of Americans and making all public colleges tuition-free.

The campaign estimates the plan would cost $1.25 trillion over 10 years.

Warren is one of several candidates in the crowded 2020 Democratic field hoping to unseat President Trump.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)