WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide to Environmental Protect Agency chief Scott Pruitt has told House investigators that she did personal tasks for him, and was involved in discussions to get him a used mattress from the Trump Hotel.

The account from Pruitt aide Millan Hupp is included in testimony that was released by Democrats on the House oversight committee.

In a letter to committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, they say Hupp carried out personal errands for Pruitt. They include helping him find a place to live in Washington, D.C., and book a Rose Bowl trip. There also were discussions to secure a used mattress from the Trump hotel.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the committee’s ranking Democrat, calls the errands a violation of federal law on gifts from subordinates.

EPA had no immediate comment.

