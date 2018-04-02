WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The author of a new book about the White House called counselor Kellyanne Conway the “number one” leaker in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Ronald Kessler, the author of “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game,” claimed that White House aides have seen texts that Conway sent to other journalists, dissing her colleagues and leaking material.

“So if you wonder why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one of the reasons is Kellyanne is the number one leaker,” said Kessler.

He added that his book contains “juicy tidbits” about the White House.

The book is set to be released Tuesday.

