A member of the Brown family will be stepping into the spotlight Thursday night.

Scott Brown’s daughter Ayla, will perform The National Anthem at the Republican National Convention.

She was a contestant on “American Idol” ten years ago.

She also performed The National Anthem at the Republican debate last year.

