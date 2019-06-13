WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A blimp that looks like a diapered baby version of President Donald Trump may appear during his Independence Day speech in Washington, D.C.

Code Pink, a feminist activist group, says it wants to fly the “Baby Trump” balloon at the Lincoln Memorial on July 4 “as an all out call to reject Trump.”

“When Trump speaks at the Lincoln Memorial, let’s show him what a big baby he is,” the organization said in an announcement.

The blimp became a figure in many political protests after it was first flown during massive protests in London as Trump visited last year.

It most recently made a return to the London skies when Trump went back to the city earlier this month.

