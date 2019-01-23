BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to detail plans for revamping the state’s education funding system when he files his annual state budget proposal.

Advocates have been demanding changes in the 25-year-old formula for distributing state aid to public school districts. Several Democratic lawmakers recently filed a bill that seeks more equitable funding for districts with large numbers of low-income and special needs students, and Baker has promised his own proposal.

The Republican governor is scheduled Wednesday to submit his budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Fears of a looming economic slowdown have some analysts urging the state to be cautious about spending.

Baker has already revealed a few provisions of his plan, including a climate change initiative to be financed through an increase in real estate transfer taxes.

