(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama followed his top book picks of 2019 by turning America’s attention to the big and small screens, sharing his most-loved movies and TV shows of the year.
“This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert,” Obama wrote Sunday in a Facebook post.
The 44th president’s picks this year range from well-reviewed features to documentaries, including “Parasite,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman” and the new Netflix documentary “American Factory,” a film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.
Obama’s latest selections continue a tradition that dates to his time in the White House of sharing year-end lists of his favorite books, films and music.
Check out Obama’s full list of favorite movies and TV shows below:
Movies
- “American Factory”
- “Amazing Grace”
- “Apollo 11”
- “Ash is Purest White”
- “Atlantics”
- “Birds of Passage”
- “Booksmart”
- “Diane”
- “The Farewell”
- “Ford v Ferrari”
- “The Irishman”
- “Just Mercy”
- “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
- “Little Women”
- “Marriage Story”
- “Parasite”
- “The Souvenir”
- “Transit”
TV Shows:
- “Fleabag: Season 2”
- “Unbelievable”
- “Watchmen”
