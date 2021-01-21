WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sported a pair of mittens during President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, creating a buzz on social media.

The mittens were reportedly gifted to him by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis more than two years ago.

They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.

His look prompted the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame to create a “Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobblehead,” which is on presale for $25.

Sanders responded to the hype about his mittens on CBS News, saying, “In Vermont, we dress warm. We know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm and that’s what I did today.”

