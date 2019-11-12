(CNN) — A new Quinnipiac University poll in New Hampshire shows former Vice President Joe Biden holding a narrow edge in the race for the Democratic nomination for president in the state.

With fewer than 100 days to go until New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, Biden stands at 20%, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 16%, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15% and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 14% in a tight race for second place. No other candidates reach double digits in the poll.

This is the first major poll to show Biden with a lead in New Hampshire since a CBS News/YouGov poll in early July.

Polling in the New Hampshire contest has been volatile this year. The latest CNN/UNH poll found Sanders and Warren near even, with Biden just behind, followed by Buttigieg. A CBS News/YouGov poll earlier in October put Warren solidly ahead.

The poll doesn’t change anything for the November debate stage next week, but it gets Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and businessman Andrew Yang closer to the December stage.

This marks Gabbard’s third qualifying poll for the December debate — she held 6% support — and the congresswoman is now one poll away from qualifying for that debate. This is Yang’s second qualifying poll for the December debate — he held 4% support — and he is now two polls away from qualifying.

The poll began fielding before former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed for inclusion on the Alabama primary ballot on Friday, and it did not include his name in the list of candidates tested. In a separate question fielding from Friday through Sunday, 54% of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire said they definitely would not vote for him in the primary, 37% that they would consider it and 2% said they definitely would back him.

This is Quinnipiac’s first poll in New Hampshire. It was conducted November 6-10 among 1,134 likely Democratic primary voters in the state, and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.8 points.

Results for the question about Bloomberg were fielded November 8-10 and have an error margin of plus or minus 5 points.

