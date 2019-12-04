The campaign for presidential candidate Andrew Yang says it’s working with the FBI after receiving threats.

The campaign recently received threats about Yang and specific public events via email, according to a campaign official.

“Due to certain specific information contained in the emails, and out of an abundance of caution, we immediately contacted the FBI and local enforcement and have been working with them,” the official said in a statement. “The candidate’s safety and the safety of the public at-large is our utmost priority and we’ll continue to stay alert while following the guidance of law enforcement to take any necessary security measures.”

Yang was in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday, opening a new campaign office.

He is an entrepreneur who is running as a Washington outsider in the 2020 race.

