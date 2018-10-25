BEIJING (AP) — China has denied a U.S. newspaper report that it is listening to President Donald Trump’s phone calls, and is suggesting he exchange his iPhone for a cellphone made by Chinese manufacturer Huawei.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Thursday that the report in the New York Times was “fake news.”

She also said if the U.S. is still concerned about security, Trump could “abandon all modern communication devices and cut off contact with the outside completely.”

The Times reported that American intelligence reports said Chinese and Russian spies are listening in when Trump calls friends on one of his iPhones and is using the information to try to influence him and impact administration policy.

A 2012 report by a congressional panel said Huawei’s equipment was a security risk.

