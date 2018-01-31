(WHDH) — Hillary Clinton said she regrets not firing a former campaign adviser accused of sexual assault.

According to a recent report in the New York Times, the adviser, identified as Burns Strider, was accused of repeatedly harassing a co-worker while they worked on Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

In response to why Clinton let Strider keep his job during her 2008 campaign, she wrote on Facebook, “If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t.”

