(WHDH) — Law enforcement officials believe they have intercepted a ninth suspicious package, this one addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, according to CNN.

The discovery comes a day after seven suspicious packages were sent to numerous high-profile Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

New York City police bomb squad also recovered a suspicious package reportedly addressed to actor Robert DeNiro Thursday.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)