(WHDH) — Congress is getting back to work Monday after a 10-day break, but there is no word if lawmakers will take any action on gun control.

This comes after a new CNN poll showed that most Americans are in favor of tighter gun laws.

The poll found 70 percent of people surveyed favor tighter gun laws in the wake of the Florida shooting, while 27 percent them.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)