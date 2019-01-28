WASHINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hillary Clinton is apparently leaving the door open on another run for the White House.

Three sources close to Clinton told CNN that she talked with them, as recently as last week, about the idea of running in 2020.

Clinton is reportedly keeping her options open following recent indictments in the news, particularly the Roger Stone indictment.

One of the sources told CNN that “it would surprise me greatly if she actually did it.”

Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump and lost the 2008 presidential primary to Barack Obama.

