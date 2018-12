WASHINGTON (WHDH) — John Kelly is expected to resign as White House Chief of Staff in the coming days, two sources told CNN.

CNN reports Kelly and President Trump have reached a “stalemate” in their relationship and that the two have stopped speaking in recent days.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)