(CNN) — Less than one month after taking office, President Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, answering questions from Americans as the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic and jumpstart a troubled economy.

The “CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden” will air live from the Pabst Theater on February 16 at 9 p.m. ET, the network announced.

The event will mark Biden’s first official trip since being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the town hall. A CNN spokesperson said an invitation-only, socially distanced audience will be present and will follow Wisconsin’s guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event.

The President is expected to field questions on a number of issues as his administration, lawmakers and business leaders debate how to defeat the coronavirus, while trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to people’s lives.

