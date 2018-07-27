WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Michael Cohen claims the president knew about a meeting between the Trump campaign and Russians at Trump Tower in 2016.

During the meeting, Trump’s former personal lawyer says the Russians reportedly offered dirt on Hillary Clinton, according to CNN.

Cohen would reportedly be willing to talk about this meeting with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The Trump campaign has said that the Trump Tower meeting was about adoption.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)