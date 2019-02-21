Cohen talking to Senate panel Tuesday, kicking off busy week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate intelligence committee will interview President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer behind closed doors on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Michael Cohen’s Senate interview will kick off a week of congressional appearances for Cohen, who is already scheduled to testify publicly before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday and then behind closed doors again on Thursday to the House intelligence committee.

The person declined to be named because the Senate committee appearance is confidential. The panel subpoenaed him earlier this year.

Cohen was scheduled to speak to the three committees earlier this month, but rescheduled all of those appearances for different reasons.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)