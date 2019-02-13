(WHDH) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz proposed a new source of funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall between the United States and Mexico — recently convicted Sinaloa drug kingpin “El Chapo.”

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was found guilty Tuesday on 10 counts, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

Federal prosecutors plan to seek a forfeiture judgment for the billions of dollars worth of property Guzman gained from drug trafficking.

After Guzman’s conviction, Cruz tweeted that the money should go towards border security.

Cruz introduced the El Chapo Act last month.

It’s been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas floated the possibility Tuesday of using the seized assets of convicted drug cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán to help build a wall at the southern border: https://t.co/WQrdXCmIgi Let’s get it done: https://t.co/xBCc6dVaR2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 12, 2019

