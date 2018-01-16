WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Democratic lawmakers in the Senate said they are now just one vote away from restoring net neutrality.

The Senate has less than 30 days left to challenge a ruling by the FCC last month, scrapping the regulations.

According to New York Senator Chuck Schumer, they now have 50 of the 51 votes needed.

The rules were originally put in place to prevent internet providers from slowing down content or requiring websites to pay for faster speeds.

