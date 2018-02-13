WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Department of Education is rolling back an Obama-era initiative.

The department says it will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students who have been banned from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.

The Obama administration believed that Title IX, the federal law that bans sex discrimination in schools, also protects transgender students.

However, the current administration has a different interpretation. They believe the law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, not gender identity.

