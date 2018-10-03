WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Department of Justice has announced millions of dollars of funding for school safety initiatives across America.

More than $70 million in grants will go to hundreds of schools to bolster safety and security.

This is in addition to the funding announced last week for the National Association of School Resource Officers so it could update and expand its training programs.

The department has also announced more than $64 million to improve state criminal record systems, which would help increase the effectiveness of background checks.

