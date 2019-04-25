NEW YORK (WHDH) - Deutsche Bank has begun the process of giving New York’s attorney general financial records of President Donald Trump and his business.

A person familiar with the production says it’s in response to a subpoena for documents related to loans to Trump and the business.

New York’s top legal officer opened a civil investigation after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump had inflated his assets.

To back up the claim, Cohen produced copies of financial statements he said were given to Deutsche Bank.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman and the New York Attorney General’s Office both declined to comment.

The banking giant has been one of the few large banks willing to lend to the Trump organization in recent years.

Congress is also investigating the bank as part of a probe looking into money laundering and Trump’s businesses.

