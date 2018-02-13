WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The White House is facing security concerns after it was revealed that dozens of officials have been working without permanent security clearances.

One of those officials was Rob Porter who is accused of domestic abuse.

The White House said it relies on the FBI and law enforcement to determine any background problems that would disqualify people from the job.

Meantime, the White House defended the president’s tweets about how allegations are shattering lives and calling for due process.

“Supporting due process for any allegation is not tone deaf. I think it is allowing things to be investigated and a mere allegation not be the determining factor. He’s not taking a side necessarily one way or the other,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House Press Secretary.

Another White House official that has not secured permanent security clearance is Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

He has been working with some of the intelligence community’s most sensitive information. Democrats said this is a problem.

“They have another 30 or 40 persons in the White House right now who have not received security clearances and are operating on what is called a temporary security clearance. So they have access to some of the most highly classified information, are targets potentially for any number of blackmail and other circumstances,” said Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.

It is unclear why Kushner’s security clearance is taking so long.

He has admitted to making mistakes on the national security questionnaire that all White House employees have to fill out.

