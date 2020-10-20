MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - President Trump’s son Eric campaigned for his father in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday.

Eric Trump spoke to supporters, telling them that he’s confident his father will win the state.

Following the rally, he told 7NEWS about his father’s push to restart the economy.

“My father’s a big believer in getting this country open, ya know. Not everyone has the luxury of reporters, not everybody has the luxury of Joe Biden,” Eric Trump said. “We’ve got to go back to living our lives. People want to get back to work; they want to get back to school; they want to get back to church and their kids football games and yeah, do it smartly, do it responsibly, but people want to open up this country.”

Election Day is just two weeks away.

