WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Manafort is facing charges for tax, fraud, conspiracy and foreign lobbying violations.

A federal judge in Virginia said Tuesday that if Manafort is found guilty on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 305 years behind bars.

Manafort is currently under home arrest for separate cases in Washington, D.C. and Virginia. Both cases are scheduled for trial later this year.

A Virginia judge set a $10 million unsecured bail. Manafort is under similar bail conditions for the case in Washington.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

If he changes his plea to guilty to avoid trial, Manafort may have to speak with prosecutors in the Russia probe.

The Virginia trial is scheduled for July 10 and the Washington trial is set for Sept. 17.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)