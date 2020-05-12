Fauci to warn Senate committee that reopening country too soon could lead to ‘needless suffering and death”

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to warn a Senate committee that reopening the country too soon could lead to “needless suffering and death.”

Fauci, the White House’s top expert on the coronavirus task force, is set to testify remotely before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday.

Speaking to lawmakers without President Donald Trump by his side, Fauci laid out to the New York Times what he intends to tell the senators.

“If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country,” he said. “This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Adm. Brett Giroir, the coronavirus “testing czar” at the Department of Health and Human Services, will also be testifying on Tuesday.

Senators expect to hear an update on what’s being done to help Americans go back to work and school as rapidly and safely as possible.

Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm also warned against reopening too soon.

“We’re just getting started in the second inning of this nine-inning game, so you can understand why we have to have a comprehensive plan for things like testing and so forth that are so different from what we have now,” he said.

Experts say testing as well as contact tracing are two key components to opening up the country safely.

Trump says $11 billion is being earmarked to states for testing.

“As far as Americans getting a test, they should all be able to get a test right now. They should be able to get a test,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

With the unemployment rate higher than it’s been since the Great Depression, the Trump administration is focused on getting more of the economy back in business.

“The president wants to work with the states to safely reopen the economy so we can safely get people back to work,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

In the meantime, House Democrats are moving forward with the next multi-trillion dollar relief package, but Republicans have said that they want to wait a few weeks to gauge the effectiveness of the previous package.

