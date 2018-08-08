WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A massive manhunt is underway for a man from Pennsylvania who is accused of making a threat against President Trump.

Officials issued a federal warrant for 27-year-old Shawn Richard Christy in June after he threatened Pennsylvania District Attorney John Morganelli.

In a Facebook post, Christy wrote: “Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”

Christy has threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me,” according to the United States Department of Justice.

There are numerous state arrest warrants out for Christy, including probation violation and burglary.

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

