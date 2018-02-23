(WHDH) — The Federal Communications Commission is taking another step to end net neutrality in April.

The FCC officially published the decision in the federal register Thursday, which opens the door for lawsuits from a number of state attorney generals and advocacy groups.

Net neutrality keeps internet providers from blocking or slowing down access to online content.

The agency voted last year to end the regulations.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)