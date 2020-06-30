The federal government has chosen not to add another extension to the income tax filing deadline.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes by July 15, or file for an automatic extension of time to file to Oct. 15, according to the United States Department of the Treasury.

The original tax filing and payment deadline was postponed from April 15 to July 15 due to COVID-19.

“We are pleased that over 130 million taxpayers have filed returns and over 93 million refunds have been issued. After consulting with various external stakeholders, we have decided to have taxpayers request an extension if more time is needed,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said. “I would encourage Americans to file their taxes as soon as possible, so those who are due refunds can receive them quickly.”

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig added, “The IRS understands that those affected by the coronavirus may not be able to pay their balances in full by July 15, but we have many payment options to help taxpayers. These easy-to-use payment options are available on IRS.gov, and most can be done automatically without reaching out to an IRS representative.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)