Global stocks fall amid US-China trade tensions, tech scrutiny

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Stocks tumbled on Wall Street amid trade war fears and a market sell-off.

China responded to President Donald Trump’s tariffs with their own tariffs, which analysts said is stoking fears of a trade war.

However, at the White House annual Easter egg roll, the president praised the economy.

“Nothing is ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now. And we’re going to make it bigger and better and stronger,” said Trump.

Another concern on Wall Street is the president’s attacks on Amazon, causing the company’s stock to sink.

Trump accused the online retailer of taking advantage of the United States Postal Service.

Amazon was down more than 5 percent at the closing bell on Monday, and has lost $60 billion in market value since last week.

Now, others are joining the chorus against Amazon.

“Amazon growth has meant lower prices and more convenience. But long term could mean less competition,” tweeted Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

In recent days, the president has also taken aim at Mexico and DACA on Twitter, blaming Democrats for the lack of a deal to protect Dreamers.

“The Democrats have really let them down. It’s a shame. And now people are taking advantage of DACA and that’s a shame,” Trump said.

Democrats said DACA is a crisis of the president’s own making.

In his two-day Twitter tirade, Trump said DACA is dead and threatened to pull out of NAFTA – the North American Free Trade Agreement – if Mexico didn’t secure its own border.

He added that the United States needs his border wall now more than ever.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)