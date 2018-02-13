WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Two Republican Senators are questioning an email that a former national security advisor sent to herself on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day.

Susan Rice’s note reportedly was about a meeting that former President Barack Obama had with former FBI Director James Comey on Russian hacking in the election.

Rice noted how the former president emphasized that the investigation must be handled “by the book.”

The senators are calling the message “unusual.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)